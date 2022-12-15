Performance Shipping takes delivery of Aframax ship
Dec. 15, 2022 10:29 AM ETPerformance Shipping Inc. (PSHG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) has taken delivery of M/T P. Long Beach, formerly M/T Fos Hamilton, an Aframax oil product tanker vessel it agreed to purchase in November 2022.
- The 105,408 dwt, 2013-built vessel was acquired for $43.75M, partly funded from a new $22M term loan facility with Alpha Bank.
- This marks the fourth vessel delivered to Performance Shipping in 2022. The company now has eight Aframax tanker vessels in its fleet and has nearly doubled its fleet size in six months.
