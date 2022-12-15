Drop in silver weighs on spot and silver mining ETFs

Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) tracked to the downside early in Thursday’s trading, weighing on exchange traded funds that have their price action tied to the precious metal.

Silver lost 3% on Thursday, sliding to $23.20/oz during the morning. The decline comes after silver recently surpassed $24/oz this week which marked a 7-month trading high not seen since April 22.

Looking at the bigger picture, the precious metal now sits near flat over the course of the 2022 trading year, thanks to a +22.5% fourth quarter rally.

As a result of silver’s slide on Thursday, both spot-silver ETFs and silver-mining ETFs have declined. See below a breakdown of both spot-silver ETFs and silver mining-ETFs along with their assets under management and daily price action:

Spot-Silver ETFs

Silver Trust iShares (NYSEARCA:SLV): $11.03B, -2.8%.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) $4.07B, -2.2%.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) $1.06B, -2.8%.

Silver-Mining ETFs

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) $976.91M, -3.4%.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) $194.15M, -3.4%.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) $715.82M, -2.9%.

On a larger scale, see how each of the above six exchange traded funds fared against each other on a broader 2022 year-to-date performance chart.

Comments (1)

