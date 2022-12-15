Endonovo rises 8% on spin-off of medical device unit
Dec. 15, 2022 10:33 AM ETEndonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (ENDV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCQB:ENDV) is trading 7.8% higher after it announced plans to spin-off its medical device assets to a new company called NewCo being formed by its current President and Chief Commercial Officer of its Medical Division, Ira Weisberg.
- Weisberg will run NewCo independently from Endonovo and will develop commercialization initiatives through sales and marketing channels usingg the SofPulse medical assets, the company said.
- Upon completion of the spin-off, NewCo will have a pre-money valuation in excess of $50M.
- NewCo will assemble an outside Board of Directors and appoint the committee members and necessary infrastructure requirements to prepare itself to become a Nasdaq listed company.
- Endonovo intends to apply a portion of the shares available through the spin-off to satisfy its present debt holders.
