JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquency rate stable in November, charge-offs rise
Dec. 15, 2022 10:43 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) credit card delinquency rate stayed stable in November compared with the prior month, but its charge-off rate jumped as credit losses return closer to normalized levels in the wake of the pandemic.
- The 30+day delinquency rate of 0.73% was unchanged from October and compares with 0.66% in November 2021. It's still lower than the 1.17% rate it posted in November 2019.
- The net charge-off rate of 1.64% climbed from 1.19% in October and 1.05% in the year-ago month. That compares with the 2.20% level in November 2019.
- Lending increased, with principal receivables of $9.26B rising from $9.04B at the beginning of the month.
- JPMorgan (JPM) shares slipped 1.9% in Thursday morning trading, as equities weakened after November retail sales fell more than expected.
