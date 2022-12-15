Retail sector swings lower on concerns consumers are tightening

Dec. 15, 2022 10:47 AM ETSPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)WMT, COST, TGT, ANF, GPS, JWN, FOSL, DKS, UAA, W, BOOT, FTCH, GOOS, CURV, SFIX, RVLV, TDUPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

The unexpected 0.6% drop in retail sales during November from the month prior sent a large number of stocks in the retail sector lower on Thursday. The soft month during the holiday season has increased worries with investors that 2023 will bring in a recession and downturn in consumer spending.

"With weak global growth and the strong dollar compounding the domestic drag from higher interest rates, we suspect this weakness is a sign of things to come," noted Capital Economics' Andrew Hunter on the retail sales print.

Some of the notable decliners on Thursday included Wayfair (W) -8.60%, ThredUp (TDUP) -6.75%, Farfetch (FTCH) -6.22%, Fossil Group (FOSL) -5.49%, Stitch Fix (SFIX) -5.30%, Revolve Group (RVLV) -5.23%, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) -5.11%, Gap (GPS) -4.82%, Torrid Holdings (CURV) -4.55%, Under Armour (UAA) -4.50%, Canada Goose (GOOS) -4.30%, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) -4.25%, Boot Barn (BOOT) -3.95%, and Nordstrom (JWN) -3.27%.

Retail giants Costco (COST) -3.08%, Target (TGT) -3.85%, and Walmart (WMT) -1.38% all fell as well.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) slid 2.20% in the morning session on Thursday.

Read more the winners and losers from November retail sales report.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.