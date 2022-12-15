Eldorado Gold enters financing to develop Skouries project in Greece

Dec. 15, 2022 10:54 AM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), ELD:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) on Thursday said its unit Hellas Gold has entered into a €680 million project financing facility for the development of the Skouries Project in Northern Greece.
  • The company said its board approved the investment decision and full re-start of construction at Skouries.
  • The term facility will provide 80% of the expected future funding required to complete the project, which is approximately half-built. The remaining 20% of project funding is expected to be fully covered by Eldorado’s existing cash and future cash flow from operations.
  • National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank acted as lead arrangers for the project financing facility. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.