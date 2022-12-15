Eldorado Gold enters financing to develop Skouries project in Greece
Dec. 15, 2022
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) on Thursday said its unit Hellas Gold has entered into a €680 million project financing facility for the development of the Skouries Project in Northern Greece.
- The company said its board approved the investment decision and full re-start of construction at Skouries.
- The term facility will provide 80% of the expected future funding required to complete the project, which is approximately half-built. The remaining 20% of project funding is expected to be fully covered by Eldorado’s existing cash and future cash flow from operations.
- National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank acted as lead arrangers for the project financing facility.
