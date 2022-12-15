Baxter cut to hold at Deutsche Bank on inflation pressures
Dec. 15, 2022 11:05 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank has cut Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to hold from buy citing headwinds from inflation impacting the company.
- The firm also lowered its price target to $51 from $69 (~2% downside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Pito Chickering said that its unlikely inflation pressure will ease for the company in 2023.
- "Looking back in time, the cards were stacked against BAX with its lack of pricing power, amongst high exposure to rapidly increasing [cost of goods] such as resin, transportation, microchips, etc.," he wrote.
- He added Baxter (BAX) will likely use its 2023 guidance "to reset the market to below consensus."
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Baxter (BAX) as a hold.
