Dec. 15, 2022

  • Deutsche Bank has cut Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to hold from buy citing headwinds from inflation impacting the company.
  • The firm also lowered its price target to $51 from $69 (~2% downside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Pito Chickering said that its unlikely inflation pressure will ease for the company in 2023.
  • "Looking back in time, the cards were stacked against BAX with its lack of pricing power, amongst high exposure to rapidly increasing [cost of goods] such as resin, transportation, microchips, etc.," he wrote.
  • He added Baxter (BAX) will likely use its 2023 guidance "to reset the market to below consensus."
  Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Baxter (BAX) as a hold.

