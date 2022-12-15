Moleculin drug shows promise in interim data from phase 1 trial in blood cancer
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) provided an update on its clinical programs evaluating Annamycin to treat relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
- Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity, the company noted.
- The company said 80% overall response rate (ORR) in final group (n=5) of the European trial of Annamycin as a single agent to treat relapsed/refractory AML (R/R AML) with one CRi (complete response with incomplete recovery of peripheral blood count) and three PRs (Partial Response).
- Of a total of 42 people in three of Moleculin's Annamycin trials, 100% showed no signs of cardiotoxicity, the company added.
- All expert reviews included analysis of ejection fraction, echo strain and certain troponin levels intended to test the potential for both acute and chronic heart damage, according to the company.
- "Based on the encouraging data seen to date, we are optimistic in Annamycin's potential to treat a number of indications and remain committed to furthering its development," said Moleculin Chairman and CEO Walter Klemp.
