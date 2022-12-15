Bank of America credit card delinquency rate creeps up in November
Dec. 15, 2022 11:08 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) credit card delinquency rate edged up in November as its net charge-off rate stayed relatively stable with the prior month, according to its monthly credit metric report.
- The delinquency rate of 1.02% increased from 0.98% in October and from 0.92% in November 2021. The rate, though, is still well below the 1.63% rate in November 2019, before the pandemic upended typical credit trends.
- BofA's (BAC) net charge-off rate of 1.33% slipped from 1.38% in October and increased from 1.24% in November 2021. By contrast, the metric stood at 2.60% in the same month three years ago.
- Similar to other credit card lenders, lending activity rose. Principal receivables outstanding were $13.79B at Nov. 30, 2022 compared with $13.67B at Oct. 31 and $13.66B at Sept. 30.
- With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation, retail sales fell more than expected in November.
Comments