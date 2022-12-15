Bank of America credit card delinquency rate creeps up in November

Dec. 15, 2022 11:08 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit Cards

GaryPhoto

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) credit card delinquency rate edged up in November as its net charge-off rate stayed relatively stable with the prior month, according to its monthly credit metric report.
  • The delinquency rate of 1.02% increased from 0.98% in October and from 0.92% in November 2021. The rate, though, is still well below the 1.63% rate in November 2019, before the pandemic upended typical credit trends.
  • BofA's (BAC) net charge-off rate of 1.33% slipped from 1.38% in October and increased from 1.24% in November 2021. By contrast, the metric stood at 2.60% in the same month three years ago.
  • Similar to other credit card lenders, lending activity rose. Principal receivables outstanding were $13.79B at Nov. 30, 2022 compared with $13.67B at Oct. 31 and $13.66B at Sept. 30.
  • With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in an effort to tame inflation, retail sales fell more than expected in November.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.