SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Donald Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, dropped 5.5% after the former President revealed his "major announcement" is a digital trading card collection.

Trump disclosed that his digital trading card collection is now available, he said in Truth Social posting on Thursday.

"Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump on Wednesday said he will be making a "major announcement" on Thursday, he posted on his Truth Social account. DWAC shares gained 4% on Wednesday.

SPAC Digital World (DWAC) surged 66% on Nov. 7 after Trump hinted at rallies over the previous weekend that he would soon be announcing his re-election campaign. DWAC shares slumped 16% on Nov. 16 when Trump officially announced his third run for President and the stock is now down is down 31% through Tuesday since he hinted at the re-election campaign.

Digital World (DWAC) had some positive news late last month when shareholders voted to extend the time DWAC has to compete a deal by a year after the holder vote had been adjourned six times in recent months. DWAC holders voted to extend the deadline the SPAC has to compete a deal until Sept. 8, 2023.