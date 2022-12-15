Verve sheds 10% as Goldman Sachs initiates with Sell
Dec. 15, 2022 11:31 AM ETVerve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Gene editing company Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) lost ~10% in the morning hours Thursday after Goldman Sachs launched its coverage with a Sell rating and a $13 per share target, citing the recently imposed FDA clinical hold on its lead asset, VERVE-101.
- One time gene editing treatment, VERVE-101, is targeted at a genetically driven form of dyslipidemia called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
- Despite an ongoing Phase 1 trial for the candidate in New Zealand and the U.K, the FDA has placed a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application (IND), which, according to Goldman, "presents a near-term overhang."
- Notably, citing experts, the firm expects difficult commercial prospects for the treatment due to concerns about the benefit/risk profile of a new gene editing modality and ready access to currently effective treatments. The analysts also argue that cost concerns and payor adoption will also impact its uptake.
- Wall Street has remained bullish on Verve (VERV) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts. However, Seeking Alpha Author ratings and Seeking Alpha's Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rate VERV as a Hold.
