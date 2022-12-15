Tarku Resources announces private placement
Dec. 15, 2022 10:29 AM ETTarku Resources Ltd. (TRKUF), TKU:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tarku Resources (OTCQB:TRKUF) is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 13.75M units at a price of $0.04/Unit for gross proceeds of up to $0.55M.
- Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant.
- Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Co. at a price of $0.08/share, for a period of 36 months from the date the Units are issued.
- The Co. plans to allocate the gross proceeds of the Private Placement to general working capital.
