Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) was cut to a Sell-equivalent rating at Credit Suisse on Thursday as the bank highlighted cost and valuation concerns.

The downgrade from Neutral to Underperform noted that foreign exchange fluctuations and higher net finance costs are due to impact the brewer. As it trades at a premium to some preferred names, such as Credit Suisse top pick Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY), the downside risks are pronounced at present.

Shares of AB InBev (BUD) slid 2.75% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) was raised to Buy as returning demand in China, a reduction in duties in India, and general resiliency for spirits sales supports a more optimistic outlook.

