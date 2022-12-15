EzFill to launch streamlined payment system

Dec. 15, 2022 11:01 AM ETEZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) has announced that it is launching EzFill Pay, a new simplified way for drivers to order and pay for gas.
  • The new payment system will enable EzFill to open “pop-up” gas stations at parking lot locations in all of its service areas. EzFill Pay is a streamlined payment system which will allow drivers the ability to pay for fuel without having to first download the app.
  • Business owners, property managers, and even residential customers will have the ability to book EzFill trucks for private events such as holiday parties and marketing events.
  • EzFill expects to launch its first public pop-ups at three parking lots in downtown Miami, right across from the home arena of the Miami Heat, where most gas stations have closed and few gas stations remain.

