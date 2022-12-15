ProSomnus stock jumps 10% on Medicare reimbursement for sleep, snore device
Dec. 15, 2022 11:52 AM ETProSomnus, Inc. (OSA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) stock rose on ~11% on Thursday after the company said its ProSomnus EVO PH Sleep and Snore device now qualifies for Medicare reimbursement.
- The Pricing, Data Analysis, and Coding (PDAC) Contractor reviewed and verified the device for the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code E0486, the company added.
- "Achieving Medicare coding verification for the ProSomnus EVO PH enhances our momentum as we expand availability of precision OAT to even more patients, thereby increasing adoption and creating better patient outcomes when treating OSA," said ProSomnus Co-Founder and CEO Len Liptak.
- In November, ProSomnus said that the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance to ProSomnus EVO PH.
