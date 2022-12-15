Canadian Solar to mass produce up to 690W output TOPCon modules next year

  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) on Thursday announced that its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar will start mass production of N-type TOPCon solar modules in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Canadian Solar said it will deliver the 182mm cell based TOPCon modules in the first quarter of 2023 and will start mass production of the 210mm cell based TOPCon modules in the second quarter of 2023.
  • TOPCon module shipments are expected to account for around 30% of the company's 2023 total module shipments, the company said.

