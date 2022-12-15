Mortgage rates continue to decline on soft inflation data, shift in Fed's policy

Mortgage rates continued to decline on the back of a softer inflation data and a modest shift in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.31% for the week ending Dec. 15, down from last week when it averaged 6.33% and higher than 3.12% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.54%, down from last week when it averaged 5.67% and higher from 2.34% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates continued their downward trajectory this week, as softer inflation data and a modest shift in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy reverberated through the economy," Chief Economist Sam Khater said.

"The good news for the housing market is that recent declines in rates have led to a stabilization in purchase demand. The bad news is that demand remains very weak in the face of affordability hurdles that are still quite high," Khater added.

