United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said that the carrier he helms has reached a tentative agreement with its mechanics union on Thursday.

“I’m so happy to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with our technicians – and before the deal was even amendable. That’s the way to do it!!,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “Our technicians did an amazing job through the pandemic even with the unique extra hurdle of our Pratt & Whitney powered 777s to deal with right in the midst of the recovery – probably already their highest workload in history.”

The agreement comes just days after the carrier announced a blockbuster aircraft purchase agreement with Boeing. The fleet upgrade was cited as particularly labor intensive, with a need to hire thousands of new mechanics next year.

“We’re buying a lot of new airplanes for them to maintain and they are the best in the industry,” Kirby commented on Thursday. “For our United Airlines customers, these are the men and women that keep you safe and do everything possible to make sure your flights get out on time.”

Shares of United Airlines (UAL) fell 4% on Thursday, extending double-digit declines since Tuesday’s announcement.