Darden Restaurants FQ2 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 15, 2022 12:19 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Friday, December 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.43B (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments