Accenture FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 15, 2022 12:20 PM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Friday, December 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.93 (+5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.59B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.
