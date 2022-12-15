Fate Therapeutics extends losses as Goldman initiates at Sell

Dec. 15, 2022

  • Clinical-stage biotech Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) dropped for the second straight session on Thursday after Goldman Sachs launched its coverage with a Sell recommendation citing the need for further validation of the company’s novel treatment modality.
  • This week, Fate (FATE) and its partner GT Biopharma (GTBP) presented preclinical data highlighting the potential of dual antigen targeting in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) using iPSC-derived CAR NK cells.
  • Goldman Sachs says data are very early and argues that there is a need for clinical validation to differentiate the approach in a market with plenty of indications where currently available treatments have set the bar high.
  • Issuing a 12-month price target of $10 on Fate (FATE), the firm opines that if the company can prioritize its pipeline, there will be a favorable impact on cash management, which will be vital in a macro environment of rising rates.
  • Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners laments Fate (FATE) has only early-stage trials despite 15 years of R&D work. “The company has potential, but it is taking a long time to get there,” the author added.

