FuboTV says cyber attack caused World Cup service outage
Dec. 15, 2022
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is 6.4% lower amid Thursday's market downdraft - and it's weathering some bad press after a service outage hit its customers during Wednesday's high-profile World Cup soccer semifinal match between France and Morocco.
- FuboTV said that outage was due to a cyber attack and not a resource problem.
- "The incident was not related to any bandwidth constraints on Fubo’s part. We were instead the target of a criminal cyber attack," the company said.
- The game took place Wednesday afternoon, and fuboTV said service was fully restored Wednesday evening.
- "We have reported the incident to law enforcement and have engaged Mandiant (GOOG) (GOOGL), an industry-leading incident response firm, to assist with our continuing investigation and response," the company said.
- FuboTV stock has now fallen 86.5% for 2022, after the last month brought another 42% decline.
