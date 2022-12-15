FuboTV says cyber attack caused World Cup service outage

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is 6.4% lower amid Thursday's market downdraft - and it's weathering some bad press after a service outage hit its customers during Wednesday's high-profile World Cup soccer semifinal match between France and Morocco.
  • FuboTV said that outage was due to a cyber attack and not a resource problem.
  • "The incident was not related to any bandwidth constraints on Fubo’s part. We were instead the target of a criminal cyber attack," the company said.
  • The game took place Wednesday afternoon, and fuboTV said service was fully restored Wednesday evening.
  • "We have reported the incident to law enforcement and have engaged Mandiant (GOOG) (GOOGL), an industry-leading incident response firm, to assist with our continuing investigation and response," the company said.
  • FuboTV stock has now fallen 86.5% for 2022, after the last month brought another 42% decline.

