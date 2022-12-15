Caesars launches sports micro-betting in 17 states

Caesars Sportsbook (NASDAQ:CZR) inked a multi-year agreement with SimpleBet to launch real-money micro-betting on its sports betting platform. Under the agreement, Caesars Sportsbook customers can place in-game bets on NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, and college football games beginning on Thursday in all 17 states where the Caesars betting app is live. Micro-betting will also be able for MLB games when the eason starts up again.

Caesars Entertainment followed DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and bet365 in adopting Simplebet’s micro-betting technology that updates prices and odds in seconds. "Play-by-play betting is an innovation that we know our customers want access to," noted Caesars Digital exec Eric Hession. "We’re excited to enhance our product experience by bringing customers closer to the sports, teams and athletes they love than ever before at a time when the sports calendar is packed with marquee events," he added.

For its part, privately-held Simplebet describes itself as a B2B product development company using machine learning and real-time technology to make every moment of every sporting event a betting opportunity.

Earlier in the week, Genius Sports and Caesars Entertainment struck a notable deal for the sports betting sector that will feature the sportsbook operator being the first provide U.S. customers with live Watch & Bet video streams for select NFL games on their mobile phones or tablets.