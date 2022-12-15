Sen. Brown says marijuana banking will wait until 2023 but notes Republican interest

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said that while he now wants to take up the SAFE Banking Act in 2023, he has heard greater interest in the legislation from House Republicans.

Brown made the comments to Punchbowl News' Brendan Pedersen, who noted in a Tweet that this is the most supportive the senator has been on the cannabis banking legislation.

Despite Brown's optimism, it is important to note that come January, while Democrats will retain control of the Senate, control of the House will return to Republicans. It's unclear how much of a legislative priority SAFE Banking is for them.

Brown's comments are a bit of a departure from what he told a local news station a few days ago when he said a deal on SAFE Banking was extremely close.

In a last ditch effort, supporters of the legislation have been trying to get in included in the omnibus spending bill, though Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) has said that is unlikely to happen.

Marijuana Moment, citing a spokesperson from Brown's office, said that the senator would support SAFE Plus -- a broader piece of marijuana legislation -- in the spending bill.

