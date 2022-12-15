UAT Group's unit gets contract of up to $17.2M from Texas-based firm

Dec. 15, 2022 12:26 PM ETUmbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (UATG)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Umbra Applied Technologies (OTCPK:UATG) said Thursday its unit H2O Processing has been contracted by Pinto Red Gathering Company to treat iron contaminated crude oil.
  • The agreement announced allows for an increase in production of up to 8,000 bbls a day totaling an estimated $17.2 million dollars in annual service contracts.
  • The contract specifies a reduction in iron contamination to under 10 ppm minimum so that product may be retailed to a U.S. pipeline.
  • The contract is in addition to the two previous contracts announced earlier in the week.
  • In total, H2O has announced three contracts this month totaling nearly $50 million annually.
  • Under the agreement, H2O Processing will treat an initial 650 bbls/day for the first 60 days and 1,200 bbls daily every day after based on existing production.
  • Initial anticipated monthly production is valued to begin at an estimated $108,000 eventually increasing to $216,000.
  • The newly signed agreement outlines an increase in production to 1,200 bbls a day totaling an estimated $3.24 million dollars in annual service contracts.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.