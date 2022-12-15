UAT Group's unit gets contract of up to $17.2M from Texas-based firm
Dec. 15, 2022 12:26 PM ETUmbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (UATG)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Umbra Applied Technologies (OTCPK:UATG) said Thursday its unit H2O Processing has been contracted by Pinto Red Gathering Company to treat iron contaminated crude oil.
- The agreement announced allows for an increase in production of up to 8,000 bbls a day totaling an estimated $17.2 million dollars in annual service contracts.
- The contract specifies a reduction in iron contamination to under 10 ppm minimum so that product may be retailed to a U.S. pipeline.
- The contract is in addition to the two previous contracts announced earlier in the week.
- In total, H2O has announced three contracts this month totaling nearly $50 million annually.
- Under the agreement, H2O Processing will treat an initial 650 bbls/day for the first 60 days and 1,200 bbls daily every day after based on existing production.
- Initial anticipated monthly production is valued to begin at an estimated $108,000 eventually increasing to $216,000.
- The newly signed agreement outlines an increase in production to 1,200 bbls a day totaling an estimated $3.24 million dollars in annual service contracts.
