Align Technology gains amid positive comments on bus tour
Dec. 15, 2022
- Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) rose 6.3% amid some positive comments the company made on a Stifel bus tour.
- Align (ALGN) made some positive comments and had a positive tone in meetings with investors on a Stifel bus tour, according to traders. Align may have made some positive comments on its China business.
- A Stifel analyst confirmed to Seeking Alpha that Align (ALGN) presented Thursday morning on Stifel Med-Tech Bus Tour. Align didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha request for comment.
- Align (ALGN) shares had fallen 70% this year before Thursday. Align short interest is 3.3%. Competitor Smile Direct (SDC) stock has plunged 98% YTD.
- Align (ALGN) stock plunged 18% on Oct. 27 after the clear aligner maker failed to meet Street forecasts with its Q3 2022 results.
