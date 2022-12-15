Aduro Clean Technologies receives $1.1M from exercise of warrants, stock options

  • Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies Aduro Clean Technologies (OTCQB:ACTHF) has received $1.1M in proceeds since Sep. 1 from the exercise of certain warrants and stock options.
  • The company said 1,638,390 warrants were exercised at an exercise price of $0.50; 118,635 warrants at an exercise price of $0.80; and 300,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.65.
  • ACTHF issued 2,057,025 shares upon exercise of the warrants and stock options.
  • The $0.50 warrants relate to a private placement that closed on Feb. 4, 2021, and $0.80 warrants relate to a private placement that closed on May 14, 2021.
  • The additional proceeds are expected to be used to accelerate laboratory expansion activities and ongoing projects.
