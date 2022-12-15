Evergy to transfer listing to Nasdaq from NYSE

Dec. 15, 2022 12:38 PM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) has announced that it will transfer its stock exchange listing from the NYSE to the Nasdaq, effective as of the opening of trading on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
  • The last day of trading on the NYSE will be Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
  • Evergy’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “EVRG.”
  • “Our stock exchange move will allow us to benefit from Nasdaq’s cutting-edge technology and information in serving our shareholders, and we are excited to be joining a wide range of innovative companies listed on Nasdaq.” said David Campbell, Evergy President and CEO.

