Chorus Aviation redeems debentures, sells 2 aircraft

Dec. 15, 2022
  • Chorus Aviation (OTCPK:CHRRF) on Thursday announced that it will redeem the remaining $115 million 6.00% senior debentures due December 31, 2024, which represents all of the debentures currently outstanding.
  • The redemption is expected to close on or about December 30, 2022.
  • The debentures are secured by certain Dash 8-100 and Dash 8-300 aircraft and real estate property owned by Chorus' subsidiaries.
  • The company sold two aircrafts which were previously on lease for approximately US$53.5 million for redeeming the debentures.
  • The collateral security will be released following the redemption of the debentures.
  • In connection with the issuance of the debentures, Chorus issued 24,242,424.242 warrants to affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

