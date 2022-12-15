Chorus Aviation redeems debentures, sells 2 aircraft
Dec. 15, 2022 12:44 PM ETChorus Aviation Inc. (CHRRF), CHR:CACHR:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Chorus Aviation (OTCPK:CHRRF) on Thursday announced that it will redeem the remaining $115 million 6.00% senior debentures due December 31, 2024, which represents all of the debentures currently outstanding.
- The redemption is expected to close on or about December 30, 2022.
- The debentures are secured by certain Dash 8-100 and Dash 8-300 aircraft and real estate property owned by Chorus' subsidiaries.
- The company sold two aircrafts which were previously on lease for approximately US$53.5 million for redeeming the debentures.
- The collateral security will be released following the redemption of the debentures.
- In connection with the issuance of the debentures, Chorus issued 24,242,424.242 warrants to affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.
