Amazon to publish new 'Tomb Raider' for multiple game platforms

Dec. 15, 2022 12:45 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), NCBDYNCBDFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Game Maker Square Enix"s Holds Event At E3 Conference

Christian Petersen/Getty Images News

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is adding to its videogame ambitions with a deal to build and publish a new entry in the long-running Tomb Raider game series.
  • The retail/tech giant reached a deal to have Crystal Dynamics develop a multiplatform Tomb Raider entry, so far untitled, which will get global publishing support from Amazon.
  • That venerable franchise - "one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history," Amazon says - now sports more than 20 titles, recently including 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
  • The new game will mark Amazon Gaming's first single-player narrative title. Amazon recently moved into AAA-level games with multiplayer games Lost Ark and recently announced Blue Protocol (developed by Bandai Namco (OTCPK:NCBDY)).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.