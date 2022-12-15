Amazon to publish new 'Tomb Raider' for multiple game platforms
Dec. 15, 2022 12:45 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), NCBDYNCBDFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is adding to its videogame ambitions with a deal to build and publish a new entry in the long-running Tomb Raider game series.
- The retail/tech giant reached a deal to have Crystal Dynamics develop a multiplatform Tomb Raider entry, so far untitled, which will get global publishing support from Amazon.
- That venerable franchise - "one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history," Amazon says - now sports more than 20 titles, recently including 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
- The new game will mark Amazon Gaming's first single-player narrative title. Amazon recently moved into AAA-level games with multiplayer games Lost Ark and recently announced Blue Protocol (developed by Bandai Namco (OTCPK:NCBDY)).
