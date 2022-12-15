Sony reportedly looking into building new smartphone image sensor factory in Japan
Dec. 15, 2022 12:47 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)AAPL, TSMBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Sony (NYSE:SONY) is reportedly looking into building a new smartphone image sensor factory in Japan, potentially as soon as 2024.
- The new plant could start producing image sensor chips as soon as 2025 and could cost the Japanese tech giant, which has its hands in everything from video game consoles to televisions to movies, as well as components, billions of dollars.
- The new plant would be set in the Kumamoto prefecture and would source chips from Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) plant in the region, Nikkei Asia reported.
- The report comes as Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has toured Japan and recently tweeted that the company's partnership with Sony (SONY) has been responsible for creating "the world’s leading camera sensors for iPhone."
- Sony (SONY) shares fell more than 3% to $78.80 in mid-day trading on Thursday.
- Earlier this month, a Sony (SONY) executive said that the Japanese tech and entertainment company has the technology to make humanoid robots, but it was still looking for the right use case for them.
