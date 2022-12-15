Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) said Thursday it produced 10.28 bitcoin in November, 5.9% lower than the 10.93 BTC mined the previous month, while daily production volume was flat sequentially.

The firm's mining fleet operated at 105.2 BTC/EH efficiency and averaged ~98% uptime during November.

As of November 30, Sphere 3D (ANY) was operating ~1K S19j Pros miners with production capacity of ~100 PH/s.

The firm shipped ~4K miners to Compute North before its bankruptcy filing. Of these, ~3.3K miners were installed at Compute's Wolf Hollow site and are expected to be energized soon. The rest are currently at a Compute storage facility.

"... we are working closely with the new operator of the Wolf Hollow site to energize our installed miners. Delays in energization have been complicated by legal restrictions associated with Compute's bankruptcy, but we expect a significant portion of these miners to be hashing in the coming days," said Sphere 3D (ANY) CEO Patricia Trompeter.

As a result of the bitcoin miner's restructured deal with BitFuFu, ~11.9K S19J Pro 104T units are in transit to the U.S. from the supplier and delivery is expected in January.

"We continue to navigate industry upheavals, depressed bitcoin price, and challenges impacting all crypto miners. Sphere 3D (ANY) is fortunate to have no exposure to the FTX bankruptcy," Trompeter added.