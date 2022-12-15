Stuhini Exploration ups private placement to $1.38M
Dec. 15, 2022 1:07 PM ETStuhini Exploration Ltd. (STXPF), STU:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Stuhini Exploration (OTC:STXPF) on Thursday announced its non-brokered private placement announced on December 6, 2022 has been increased by $736,000 for total proceeds of up to $1.38 million.
- The private placement will consist of units of the company at $0.23 per unit.
- Each unit will consist of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.
- Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.35 per common share for a period of two years following the closing of the private placement.
Comments