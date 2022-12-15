Aziyo Biologics receives funding of $4M term loan from SWK Holdings
Dec. 15, 2022 1:15 PM ETAziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) said on Thursday it had received an additional $4M term loan from SWK Holdings Corporation, a healthcare-focused investment firm.
- The additional $4M loan is the second tranche under an existing aggregate $25M credit facility. The initial $21M term loan under the facility was funded in August.
- The company now has debt and equity gross proceeds of $15.2 million. It plans to use the proceeds to expand its product development and clinical research activities, hire additional sales personnel to coincide with product launches and to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The company said its product CanGaroo RM, biomaterial envelope enhanced with antibiotics, is on track for an FDA marketing clearance in the first quarter of next year.
- (AZYO) up 3.3%.
