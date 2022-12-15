Rigel extends gains as dosing starts in early-stage trial for blood cancer therapy

Dec. 15, 2022 1:27 PM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Myelodysplastic syndrome

Hailshadow

  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) gained for the fourth straight session with a ~18% rise on Thursday after announcing the dosing initiation in its Phase 1b study for blood cancer candidate R289 targeted at patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
  • MDS is a group of disorders characterized by poorly formed and abnormally functioning blood cells. R289 is designed to cause a more robust suppression of pro-inflammatory conditions that lead to low-risk MDS, the target of the study.
  • In the open-label trial, the company plans to recruit about 22 patients with low-risk MDS who are refractory or resistant to prior therapies.

  • Rigel (RIGL) expects to use its data and previous trial results from healthy volunteers to decide on a recommended Phase 2 dose for future studies on R289 in low-risk MDS.

  • "We believe R289 may represent a promising new approach to treating patients with lower-risk MDS and look forward to investigating R289 further in this Phase 1b study," Rigel's (RIGL) chief medical officer Wolfgang Dummer said.
  • Early this month, Citi upgraded Rigel (RIGL), citing the recent FDA approval of the company's leukemia therapy Rezlidhia.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.