Rigel extends gains as dosing starts in early-stage trial for blood cancer therapy
Dec. 15, 2022 1:27 PM ETRigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) gained for the fourth straight session with a ~18% rise on Thursday after announcing the dosing initiation in its Phase 1b study for blood cancer candidate R289 targeted at patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
- MDS is a group of disorders characterized by poorly formed and abnormally functioning blood cells. R289 is designed to cause a more robust suppression of pro-inflammatory conditions that lead to low-risk MDS, the target of the study.
- In the open-label trial, the company plans to recruit about 22 patients with low-risk MDS who are refractory or resistant to prior therapies.
Rigel (RIGL) expects to use its data and previous trial results from healthy volunteers to decide on a recommended Phase 2 dose for future studies on R289 in low-risk MDS.
- "We believe R289 may represent a promising new approach to treating patients with lower-risk MDS and look forward to investigating R289 further in this Phase 1b study," Rigel's (RIGL) chief medical officer Wolfgang Dummer said.
- Early this month, Citi upgraded Rigel (RIGL), citing the recent FDA approval of the company's leukemia therapy Rezlidhia.
