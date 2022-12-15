Frequency starts dosing in phase 1b trial of hearing loss therapy

Dec. 15, 2022

  • Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) said it dosed the first patient in a phase 1b trial of FX-345 to treat sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL).
  • FX-345 is a combination of two small molecules and is designed to restore inner ear cells needed for hearing, according to the company.
  • "By expanding our hearing pipeline, we hope to better understand the breadth of SNHL types and severities we may be able to treat, and we look forward to FX-345 Phase 1b study data in the second half of next year," said Frequency's CEO David Lucchino.
  • The Phase 1b trial will evaluate FX-345 administered as a single intratympanic injection in about 36 adults aged 18 to 67 years, with adult-onset acquired SNHL.
  • Frequency noted that its lead hearing program FX-322 is being evaluated in a phase 2b trial in people aged 18 to 65 years with hearing loss linked with either noise-induced or permanent idiopathic sudden SNHL. The results are expected in the second half of Q1 2023.

