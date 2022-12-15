Agora agrees to sell customer engagement cloud business for $14.6M
Dec. 15, 2022 1:50 PM ETAgora, Inc. (API)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) has signed an agreement to sell the customer engagement cloud business of Easemob in an all-cash transaction of $14.6M.
- The API developer acquired Easemob in 2021 and will sell the customer engagement business to TI Cloud, a life-cycle customer contact SaaS provider in China. Agora holds an around 2.8% stake in TI Cloud.
- The business segment generated $8.8M in revenues and $6.3M in gross profits in 2021. Its total assets as of September 30, 2022 were ~$1.3M. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.
- Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Agora, noted: "Since our acquisition of Easemob in early 2021, Easemob's chat API business has been integrated with our platform to complement our core product offerings. Earlier this year, we released Agora Chat, which leveraged both Easemob’s experience in providing chat APIs and Agora's global infrastructure. As we continue to focus our resources on our core products, the board believes the sale of the other segment of Easemob, namely the customer engagement cloud business, is in the best interest of Agora shareholders as well as employees of that business."
Comments