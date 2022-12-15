Markets still need to deal with coming earnings slowdown - Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson

Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist Michael Wilson said Thursday that recent consumer price data suggests that inflation has peaked. However, he warned that a growth slowdown is not yet priced into the financial markets.

Speaking to CNBC, Wilson argued that the market focus will likely turn away from inflation and the Federal Reserve to focus more on corporate earnings. On this front, he feels "pretty pessimistic that we can support these [stock] prices given our outlook on earnings next year."

Looking ahead, Wilson predicted that earnings could come in 15% to 20% below the current Wall Street consensus, in part as falling inflation and negative operating leverage hurt margins. He argued that this could happen whether or not a recession occurs.

"The bear market has been driven by Fed policy, higher rates, concerns about inflation, multiples have contracted, so we got relief on that, that's why we rallied," he said. "That's a trick because ultimately stocks will care about the earnings decline as much as the Fed pausing or even continuing for few months."

Looking at action in the broader market, S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) was trading at around 3,900 in Thursday's intraday session, down more than 2%. Even with its recent dip, the S&P500 remains well off its 52-week low of 3,491.58 reached in October. On a year-to-date basis, the index has fallen ~19%.

Earlier this week, the central bank raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, slowing the pace of rate hikes after increases of 75 basis points in the past four meetings. Meanwhile, the latest CPI data showed that consumer inflation data reached its lowest pace so far in 2022, +7.1% in November compared to +7.7% in October.

Not everyone agrees with Wilson's pessimistic take on corporate earnings. Earlier this week, Strategas' Jason Trennert advised investors to get defensive ahead of a 2023 recession, but he also predicted that the earnings drop will likely be mild.

