Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday was downgraded to an Equal weight investment rating from Overweight by analysts at Morgan Stanley in an updated outlook for defense stocks. Conversely, they upgraded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Overweight from Equal weight. The bank also raised its price target for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

The downgrade of Lockheed (LMT) is related to the stock’s recent gains and limited room for a move higher, according to the bank. Its shares during the current quarter are up about 19%, which about twice the gains for the Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index (SP500).

Morgan Stanley raised its price target for Lockheed (LMT) to $542 a share from $506, based on a multiple of about 20 times the bank’s base-case estimate of free cash flow per share of $29.06 in 2025, discounted back one year.

“Despite our ratings downgrade, we remain bullish on Lockheed’s (LMT) portfolio alignment to Department of Defense priorities and see the company well-positioned for the return to strategic competition,” according to the report. “We’ve see a particular acceleration of opportunities related to missile and missile defense products, which we see as playing to Lockheed’s (LMT) strength in both areas.”

The upgrade of L3Harris (LHX) is partly based on its lagging valuation compared with defense-industry peers.

“We see this relative underperformance driven by the company’s 3Q22 earnings miss, lowered 2022 outlook and more cautious take on 2023,” according to Morgan Stanley. “The stock price has since reached levels, in our view, that are too attractive to ignore and we expect L3Harris (LHX) to narrow the valuation gap.”

The analysts raised their price target for L3Harris (LHX) to $278 a share from $263, based on a multiple of about 17.5 times their base case estimate for free cash flow per share of $17.20 in 2025, discounted back one year

Morgan Stanley also raised its price target for Northrop (NOC) to $626 a share from $585, based on a multiple of 25 times the bank’s base-case estimate for free cash flow per share of $26.70 in 2025, discounted back one year.

The multiple is a 20% premium to defense peers, “which we see as warranted given Northrop’s (NOC) alignment to key Department of Defense priorities, including nuclear modernization and space,” Morgan Stanley said.

Generational Shift in Threats

The defense industry is in the early stages of a longer-term shift in threats from terrorism to geopolitical rivalries between the United States and its super power peers, Russia and China. The U.S. Department of Defense also seeks to modernize technology and equipment, according to the bank.

“Workhorse systems are reaching the end of their useful lives and must be recapitalized,” the report said. “At the same time, the nature of global threats has shifted, requiring the Pentagon to reimagine core aspects of its defense posture.”

Russia’s invasion this year of Ukraine has spurred higher U.S. spending on modernization, while European countries also seek to bolster their military capabilities. Morgan Stanley forecasts modernization funding will expand at a compound annual growth rate of about 6% a year from 2022 to 2030. Space, missile defense and nuclear modernization will be “among the fastest growers.”

Defense stocks as a group this year have posted gains amid declines for market indexes, but it’s still too early say that the industry has peaked amid the possibility of prolonged political tensions and military conflict.

“There is no modern context for the current geopolitical environment and US defense investment drivers, not to mention a ‘things could get worse’ scenario,” according to Morgan Stanley. “Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and summer flare-ups in tensions over Taiwan, including Chinese live fire drills across the Strait, reinforce the increasing fragility of the global security environment.”

