Legend Power Systems partners submit proposals requiring 300 SmartGATE systems

Dec. 15, 2022 1:03 PM ETLegend Power Systems Inc. (LPSIF), LPS:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Legend Power® Systems (OTCQB:LPSIF) has announced that 3 Energy Service Companies for U.S. Federal facilities have written Legend Power's products and services into 3 major deal proposals.
  • If the proposals are approved, Legend's contribution could represent 300 SmartGATE systems.
  • These proposals build on new milestones in several key areas: Legend recently announced an expanded relationship with the City of New York as part of the City's $4B school electrification plan.
  • "When we look at the GSA program, the progress with DCAS in NYC and the expansion with our ESCO partners, we are well on our way to record bookings." said Mike Cioce, VP of Sales and Marketing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.