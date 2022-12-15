BioCryst strategic interest likely to rise after oral Factor D inhibitor decision - Cowen

Dec. 15, 2022 2:01 PM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Although BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) earlier Thursday said it would discontinue BCX9930, an oral inhibitor of Factor D, Cowen said the move could make the biotech more appealing to acquire or partner with.
  • Cowen's Ken Cacciatore said that BioCryst (BCRX) will now focus resources on its next-generation Factor D inhibitor, BCX10013.
  • He noted that it appears the Street already discounted '9930, and "we believe investors will be encouraged by the operating spend levels/discipline that BioCryst will likely guide in 2023."
  • Given the ending of '9930, "BioCryst still has substantial optionality to create value and this formal announcement might -- ironically -- now accelerate strategic interest," Cacciatore wrote.
  • He added he sees sales of hereditary angioedema drug Orladeyo (berotralstat) hitting $1B.
