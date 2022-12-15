AbbVie to leave top pharma industry group
Dec. 15, 2022 2:06 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor8 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is exiting the leading drug industry trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the organization announced Thursday, according to Reuters.
- AbbVie (ABBV), the maker of blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis therapy Humira, is also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization and Business Roundtable, a group comprised of Chief Executives of the largest U.S. corporations, Politico reported.
- "AbbVie has decided not to renew their membership with PhRMA in 2023. This does not change our focus on fighting for the solutions patients and our health care system need," PhRMA spokesperson Brian Newell said.
- Without identifying the trade groups, AbbVie (ABBV) confirmed it decided not to renew with several industry associations, and the company said it regularly evaluates such memberships.
- The decision comes months after the U.S. enacted drug pricing legislation in August allowing the Health and Human Services Secretary to negotiate prices for Part B and Part D Medicare drugs for the first time, among other measures.
