Amcor opens China's largest flexible packaging plant
Dec. 15, 2022 1:24 PM ETAmcor plc (AMCR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) has announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Huizhou, China.
- With an investment of almost $100M, the 590K-square-foot plant is the largest flexible packaging plant by production capacity in China, further strengthening Amcor's ability to meet growing customer demand throughout Asia Pacific.
- The new facility is expected to employ more than 550 people, who will produce flexible packaging solutions for food and personal-care products.
- "The world-class capabilities of our new plant are designed to enable us to exceed our customers' expectations of quality, responsiveness and innovation." said Xin She, Vice President and General Manager of Amcor Greater China.
Comments