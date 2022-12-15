Spending dropped in November even as inflation starts to ease: Morning Consult

Real average spending in the U.S. fell 3.4% M/M in November, while real retail sales dropped at an annualized rate of 7.8%, Morning Consult said in a report issued on Thursday. The date reinforces the downward trend seen in Thursday's November retail sales data.

"Throughout most of 2022, consumer spending growth has held up remarkably well, considering the degree to which sentiment has plummeted amid persistently high inflation," wrote Morning Consult Economic Analyst Kayla Bruun. "However, category-level trends suggest pockets of support may be growing scarce."

The company's data showed declining momentum in discretionary services, such as travel, as the pandemic-driven summer rebound faded. Spending on durable goods, such as autos, also fell in November after contributing positively to personal consumption expenditures during October.

Monthly core inflation slipped again in November, and the firm's data suggests further price relief ahead. For the second straight month, core inflation, as measured by core CPI, increased less than expected, rising 0.2% in November.

More inflation data will come in next week with the November personal consumption expenditure data, which the Federal Reserve watches closely as a gauge for inflation. The core PCE number, the Fed's preferred measure, is expected to rise 0.3% M/M, a hair higher than the 0.2% increase in October.

Morning Consult's 5 Supply Chain Indexes of Consumer Inflation Pressures have shown a strong leading relationship with core inflation so far this year, the company said. Based on that history, the Indexes' implied forecast for December suggests downside risk for inflation, Bruun said.

Reduced consumer spending should help in the Fed's quest to stifle inflation. The U.S. central bank has aggressively raised interest rates, which makes borrowing more expensive, and in the process should bring demand closer to balance with limited supply. Fed officials need more evidence that inflation is making significant progress toward its 2% goal before they start to think about cutting rates, Fed Chair Powell said on Wednesday.