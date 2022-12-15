Principal Solar enters JV with Executive Logistics & Transportation
Dec. 15, 2022 2:19 PM ETPrincipal Solar, Inc. (PSWW)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Principal Solar (OTCPK:PSWW) has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Executive Logistics & Transportation for the purpose of expanding ELT’s existing logistics operations into new markets beyond its current activities in Tennessee and the Southeastern U.S.
- ELT will make an investment into Principal via a strategic restricted stock purchase, the proceeds from which are expected in part to fund the expansion of ELT’s existing fleet as well as the hybrid conversion of a portion of ELT’s fleet vehicles.
- Per the Agreement, Principal and ELT plan to launch business development initiatives intended to procure new logistics customers and contracts as well as to expand logistics services into new market sectors, with significant focus on the petroleum and concrete and aggregates industries.
- "Along with our current minority investment in Double H Services, we expect our venture with ELT to further expand our footprint into another region in the U.S.” said K. Bryce ‘Rick’ Toussaint, CEO and Chairman of Principal Solar.
- Financial terms of the Agreement are expected to be disclosed at later date.
