S&P 500 on pace to close at a one-month trading low, below 100-day moving average

With a sharp post-Federal Reserve slide, the S&P 500 (SP500) was on pace to finish at a one-month trading low. As of Thursday's afternoon action, the index was also poised to close below its 100-day moving average for the first time since early November.

The S&P 500 was lower by 2.8%, as of 2:30 p.m. ET, trading near the 3,883 level. This was below the index's 100-day moving average, which sat at 3,930. Moreover, a close at current levels would mark the first finish below 3,900 since Nov. 9.

The selloff in the S&P 500 pushed down the three largest exchange traded funds, which track the price action of the index. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) which cumulatively hold $970.12B assets under management are lower by 2.8%.

Falling even further were the 2X and 3X leveraged Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2x Shares ETF (SPUU), and the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXL). SPUU traded lower by 5.6% while SPXL dropped -7.9%.

The S&P 500 was not the only index to decline on Thursday, both the Dow Jones (DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) also slid as growing concerns rumbled that the Federal Reserve was turning more hawkish and could push the economy into a recession.