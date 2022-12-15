Citi credit card delinquency rate creeps up, net charge-offs steady in November
Dec. 15, 2022 2:33 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citibank's (NYSE:C) credit card delinquency rate crept up in November, while its net charge-off rate was little changed from the prior month, it disclosed in filing on Thursday.
- Citi's (C) credit card delinquency rate of 0.98% increased from 0.90% in October and from 0.81% in November 2021. For perspective, its delinquency rate was 1.58% in November 2019, before the pandemic shocked the U.S. economy.
- Its net charge-off rate of 1.33% ticked up from 1.32% in the previous month and advanced from 1.24% in November 2021. All of those measures are still lower than the 2.60% level in 2019.
- Lending activity also inched up, with $24.2B of principal receivables at Nov. 25, 2022 vs. $24.0B at the beginning of the due period.
- Earlier on Thursday, November retail sales fell more than expected.
Comments