Warby Parker is defended by analysts taking the long view on growth potential

Dec. 15, 2022 2:44 PM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) fell 6.69% in afternoon trading on Thursday as part of a large sell-off in the consumer sector seen at risk if discretionary spending trends worsen. The selling pressure in the retail sector was tied chiefly to a November retail sales report that came in below expectations.

On Wall Street, Wolfe Research jumped in to the ratings fray on WRBY with a new Outperform rating and price target of $20. Crucially, the firm thinks the $44B optical retail market is recession resistant and highly fragmented. Wolfe Research sees a multi-year unit growth opportunity with upside from vision care offerings. Wolfe Research is one of six firms with a Buy-equivalent rating on WRBY vs. five Hold-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings. Meanwhile, Baird reiterated a Buy rating on the stock after saying it was encouraged that management has adapted to a slower growth backdrop. "We continue to like Warby’s differentiated brand position and open-ended growth prospects -- supporting attractive longer-term risk/reward," noted the analyst team.

Shares of Warby Parker (WRBY) are down more than 66% for the year and trade at less than half of the $40 per share IPO pricing level from September of 2021.

Read the latest breakdowns on Warby Parker (WRBY) from Seeking Alpha contributors.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.