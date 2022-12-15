Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) fell 6.69% in afternoon trading on Thursday as part of a large sell-off in the consumer sector seen at risk if discretionary spending trends worsen. The selling pressure in the retail sector was tied chiefly to a November retail sales report that came in below expectations.

On Wall Street, Wolfe Research jumped in to the ratings fray on WRBY with a new Outperform rating and price target of $20. Crucially, the firm thinks the $44B optical retail market is recession resistant and highly fragmented. Wolfe Research sees a multi-year unit growth opportunity with upside from vision care offerings. Wolfe Research is one of six firms with a Buy-equivalent rating on WRBY vs. five Hold-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings. Meanwhile, Baird reiterated a Buy rating on the stock after saying it was encouraged that management has adapted to a slower growth backdrop. "We continue to like Warby’s differentiated brand position and open-ended growth prospects -- supporting attractive longer-term risk/reward," noted the analyst team.

Shares of Warby Parker (WRBY) are down more than 66% for the year and trade at less than half of the $40 per share IPO pricing level from September of 2021.

