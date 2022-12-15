SPAC Global System Dynamics to merge with sponsor Dark Pulse

Dec. 15, 2022

SPAC Global System Dynamics (NASDAQ:GSD) plans to merge with its sponsor, Dark Pulse (OTCPK:DPLS), a developer of laser sensing systems for the monitoring of critical infrastructure.

The deal estimates the enterprise value of the combined company at $145M and the equity value at $223M, assuming no redemptions. A closing is expected during the first half of 2023.

The merger calls for Dark Pulse to combine with GDS's Zilla Acquisition Corp. unit, after which Dark Pulse will be delisted from the OTC market. Shares of the combined company will trade on Nasdaq.

In November, GSD said that its sponsor, Dark Pulse, had deposited $1.15M in its trust account to enable the SPAC to extend the deadline for it to complete an initial business combination to Feb. 9, 2023.

