South Jersey Industries gains on report parties close to settling with N.J. regulator
Dec. 15, 2022 3:08 PM ET By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) ticked up 0.5% on report that parties are said to be close to agreeing to a settlement with the New Jersey utilities regulator that needs to approve the company's sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund.
- The parties are said to be close to a settlement, though nothing has been signed, according to a CTFN report, which cited a source familiar.
- The latest update comes after CTFN reported on Monday that "some progress" had been made in settlement talks between the parties trying to secure regulatory approval from New Jersey's public utilities regulator.
- Late last month a schedule with the New Jersey utilities regulator was pushed out a month to give additional time for settlement talks over the company's sale to Infrastructure Investments Fund.
- Infrastructure Investments Fund agreed to acquire South Jersey Industries (SJI) for $36/share in cash in February.
